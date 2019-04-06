Family & Parenting

Pregnant woman cited for disorderly conduct after toddler son relieves himself in public

Pregnant woman cited for disorderly conduct after toddler son relieves himself in public. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 5, 2019.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia -- A pregnant mother in Georgia is facing disorderly conduct charges for allowing her three-year-old son to relieve himself in public.

It happened in a gas station parking lot.

Brooke Johns' toddler son told his mother he needed to use the restroom immediately.

The two barely made it to the parking lot before Johns realized he wasn't going to make it inside.

Brooke was unable to carry him due to being pregnant and just weeks away from giving birth.

So, she did what she thought was the next best thing, and covered her son as he urinated in the parking lot.

The incident was noticed by a county deputy, and she got slapped with disorderly conduct.

It has sparked a lot of backlash on social media from parents.

Johns' court date is reportedly days before she is due.

----------
