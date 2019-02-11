FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman loses necklace with mother's ashes at Deptford Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Brandon Longo
DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. --
A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Tiffiny McKinney says her mother passed away suddenly from ovarian cancer in 2016.

A teardrop necklace with her mother's ashes inside is McKinney's last link to her loved one.

"Wearing it around your neck and knowing that she's there with you helps us get through the day," McKinney tells Action News.

But McKinney says she lost the necklace at the Deptford Mall on Saturday sometime between 11:10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

"I reached up and grabbed it and noticed it wasn't there," she recalled.

McKinney says she stopped at Chico's, Things Remembered and the restroom, but no luck finding it as of yet.

"Both myself and my aunt have the same necklace. We would really just like to have it returned as it has a strong sentimental value," says McKinney.

Anyone with information on the necklace is being asked to call 856-230-8485.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew jersey newsfamilyDeptford Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Airman dad surprises son at Long Island high school
3 interactive family activities in New York City this weekend
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at NJ home
Lost and found: Do you recognize these brides and grooms?
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News