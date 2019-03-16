Family & Parenting

Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby

EMBED <>More Videos

BIG BUNDLE OF JOY: "I knew she was gonna be big, but I didn't anticipate no 15 pound baby."

ELMIRA, New York -- A New York mom can't wait to show off her record-breaking baby.

She's got a full head of hair and she's big. Really big.

"I knew she was gonna be big, but I didn't anticipate no 15-pound baby," Joi Buckley said.

Buckley is calling her bundle of joy a miracle.

Seven years ago, she and her husband were told they could never have children on their own. They gave up their struggle with infertility and adopted a daughter.

Two years later, the Elmira couple had a baby boy, and now they have 15-pound baby Harper.

She says she hopes her family inspires couples struggling with infertility to keep trying.

"Don't give up, cause it's right there," Buckley said. "It's definitely right there 'cause my kids are total proof of that."

The hospital that delivered the baby says she's the biggest in their history.

Her blood sugar is being monitored and should head home soon.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew yorkbabypregnancyus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Undocumented worker suddenly arrested, reunited with family
Confirmed measles exposure marks new outbreak in NJ
Evacuations in NYC after anchor mistaken for explosive sea mine
Man shot on NYC subway platform, 2 suspects flee
AccuWeather: Weekend cool-down
NYPD: Man stabbed by woman with blue hair on NYC subway after altercation
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Show More
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Missing Bronxville teen with autism found safe at ferry terminal
Penn Station getting massive $570 million makeover
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
More TOP STORIES News