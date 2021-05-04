Family & Parenting

Gerber's 2021 Photo Search aimed at finding next 'Spokesbaby'

EMBED <>More Videos

Adopted baby makes history as next Gerber Baby

Gerber is looking for its next "Spokesbaby."

The baby will get the title "Chief Growing Officer."

This year is the program's 11-year anniversary.

Little Magnolia makes history as 1st adopted child chosen as next Gerber Baby
EMBED More News Videos

"Magnolia's joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away," said Gerber.



The baby that wins the 2021 Photo Search will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby and also hold an honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee.

Applicants must be between 0 and 48 months old.

Parents have until May 10 to apply on behalf of their child.

The prize includes the opportunity to be featured in Gerber's marketing efforts for the year, a $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyfamilyphoto
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He was so lucky': 3-year-old survives 5-story fall out NYC window
Funeral held for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
No more snow days in 2021-2022 NYC schools calendar
Man from NJ stuck in India after traveling to care for sick father
3 dead in NJ house fire, investigated as possible murder suicide
Violent NYC subway robbery caught on camera
Here's how NJ residents can get free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites
Show More
Lindsay Lohan's mother indicted on felony drunk driving charges
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Homeowner stuck in smelly situation as sewage seeps into basement
Woman stumbles upon missing hiker in 675-acre NJ park
Officers buy shoplifting homeless man socks instead of arresting him
More TOP STORIES News