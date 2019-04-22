Sri Lanka bombings: Danish fashion billionaire loses 3 children in Easter Sunday attacks, spokesperson says

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Among the hundreds dead in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka are three of the four children of billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, according to a spokesperson.

Povlsen is known as the owner of fashion company Bestseller and for his sizable stakes in ASOS. Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Bestseller, confirmed to multiple media outlets that three of Povlsen's children were among the dead, asking for privacy.

Povlsen, who is worth approximately $7.9 billion, is the richest man in Denmark, according to Forbes.

The bombings ripped through churches and hotels in multiple locations on Sunday, killing nearly 300 people and injuring hundreds more.

RELATED: The latest on the bombings at churches, hotels in Sri Lanka that killed hundreds on Easter Sunday

Sri Lankan authorities say 39 foreign tourists died in the attacks. Four Americans were among the dead, ABC News reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingattackchurchu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News