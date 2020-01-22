Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire at shopping complex on Strip

LAS VEGAS -- Two people were wounded in a shooting at a popular mall on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night, police say.

Officials report two victims have non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting at the Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The mall is on the Strip next to Treasure Island.

Police say preliminary indications are that a group of teens got into a fight and guns were drawn, leading to a shooting. The victims were part of the groups that were fighting and were not shoppers or bystanders, police say.

Officials are still searching for the suspects.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasmallgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News