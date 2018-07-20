GLAM LAB

The hair extensions all of the celebs get

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 3)

The hair extensions all of the celebs get

These days, it can be hard to tell if someone really has luscious locks or they're fooling you with some amazing hair extensions.

Johanna Trupp
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
These days, it can be hard to tell if someone really has luscious locks or they're fooling you with some amazing hair extensions.

From clip-in's to tape-in's to heat fusion, there's an array of options to get that length and volume you've always wanted.

I've never had extensions, so to really learn it all, I went to the best. Adel Chabbi has been called the best Hair Extension Specialist in the world! He specializes in heat fusion hair extensions which is when human hair is bonded to your own hair through heat.

Just to give you an idea of how good he really is... this process normally takes six to eight hours, but he can do it in two!

Lucky for me, Adel has his very own salon right here in Manhattan. The second you step into Adel Atelier, you feel like you have your own personal glam squad.

You are welcomed and doted on the entire time. Complete with full body massage chairs, and a private garden to lounge in, I was in hair heaven.

I was immediately turned over to his top colorist, Miranda Shaffer to get started. I quickly learned the key to good extensions - is a good colorist.

If you're looking to extend those locks, check out this episode of Glam Lab. From price, to process, there's a style for everyone!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionglam labbeautybeauty & lifestyleoriginalshairhair stylinghairstylesManhattanNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
Get rid of wrinkles in minutes!
More glam lab
STYLE & FASHION
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Aspiring trans model with cerebral palsy breaks barriers
Is #MeToo leading women to ditch high heels?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News