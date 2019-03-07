Style & Fashion

20-year-old makes celebrity's sneakers in parents' Brooklyn home

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Econn Customs has designed sneakers for some of pop culture's most recognizable influencers -- from 2 Chainz to Justin Timberlake.

Yet this hot brand has humble origins: All of Econn Customs' pieces are made by 20-year-old Eric Conner in the spare room of his parents' Brooklyn home.

Conner has no formal training in crafting footwear, but like many popular artists of the time, his success is the by-product of today's robust remix culture.

Instead of creating sneakers from scratch, he spruces up classic shoes, like Nikes, with pieces of fabric from streetwear darlings, like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

He buys these designer products online and at consignment shops, then chops them up to create something new.

Each Econn Customs sneaker is one-of-a-kind, and some are sold for more than $1,000.



"You're going to have something nobody else had, and if they had it, they're probably getting it from me," Conner said.

Conner always had a knack for tinkering. As a child, he would fix broken bikes or Xboxes. Sneakers, he said, are his passion, which drove him to begin crafting his pieces five years ago.

"It took me about at least five pairs of sneakers before I was able to get a stitch line in a sneaker," he said.

Now his sneakers are in high demand, and what sets him apart from the competition is the fact that all his pieces are real.

Besides sneakers, Conner makes other accessories, like phone covers, Air Pod cases, bracelets, and masks.

"The best part is being able to see the finished product and people's reactions after when they post on Instagram," he said.

Check out more of Econn Customs' creations at sneakerhospital.com.

