STYLE & FASHION

Video: Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby Chanco and her gorgeous head of hair have drawn in more than 100,000 Instagram followers.

JAPAN (WABC) --
She was born with it, baby.

At just 6 months old, an infant from Japan is mesmerizing Instagram with her #hairgoals -- her thick, gorgeous, voluminous and yes...full head of hair.

Her Instagram account is called "Baby Chanco," and it's her mom's ode to her little girl's amazing coif.

The account is called "hair diary" -- documenting the little cutie's hair milestones.

Photos show the accessories (a bow's dream) to the way it shines and sways in the wind.

She has 120,000 followers, which is growing at the rate of her hair.

The baby gets haircuts, which her mom calls "thinning out," to lighten it up a bit.

One of the most liked photos shows baby Chanco in a baby carrier, but all you can see is her hair.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbabyhairinstagram
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Show More
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
Woman's body found near Trump Golf Links in Bronx
UFC's Conor McGregor avoids jail time in Barclays melee
Radio hosts removed from air, called NJ AG 'turban man'
Police: 22-year-old drunk driver crashes into 36 cars in NJ
More News