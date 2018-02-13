NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon with an inside look at New York Fashion Week.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
To call New York Fashion Week a "fashion frenzy" would be an exaggeration, but behind the scenes is an army of stylists and make-up artists who work very hard so the models can put their best foot forward for each designer.

Calm, cool and collected. The clothes of Phillip Lim are presented in a way that seems effortless, but actually takes a lot of work.

When it comes to getting ready in a vast former warehouse in Manhattan, no detail is too small. Months of preparation go into a show lasting just eight minutes.

"We ask the question: 'Is it believable? Is it authentic?'" Lim told me backstage. "And if it does, then it makes the cut."

If you're the designer, dress to impress means plenty of stress.

"More than a decade of doing this, do you get nervous beforehand?" I asked Lim.

"It's like the first one every time. It's like the first dance," he responded.

In the age of social media, the jury's verdict is immediate, said Alex Badia, style director of WWD.

Badia explained that he measures success at a show "like a hit song."

"It's like a good rhythm, a good beginning, a good chorus, and a good ending -- and something that makes you feel something," he said.

Badia has noticed fewer celebrities at Fashion week this time around.

"Long gone are the days you pay someone you don't know to sit at your show," he said. "Really, I mean I don't know if it happens still, but I don't really see it. It's more about a personal friendship, or someone actually really liking the clothes."

We found Caleb McLaughlin from "Stranger Things" -- in the front row for his very first show.

So, I asked, "Is it exciting for you, for you to come here?

"Yes, it is," he replied. "Definitely, definitely, definitely."

Like McLaughlin, I was attending my first Fashion Week show, and I can agree with him: It's "definitely" exciting, in part because so much hard work goes into just a few short minutes.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionsandy kenyonnew york fashion weekNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
Aspiring trans model with cerebral palsy breaks barriers
Goldberg defends Trump after alleged NYFW bullying
Dumpster-chic designer clothes featured in Fashion Week show
Fashion designer changing the look of New York Fashion Week through her models
More new york fashion week
STYLE & FASHION
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News