american music awards

Billy Porter stuns in all-white ensemble on American Music Awards red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- Leave it to Billy Porter to make an entrance.

At the American Music Awards on Sunday evening, the actor walked the red carpet in an all-white ensemble that included a white shirt and tie, knee-length coat, wide-legged pants and a distinctive headpiece. Porter is among the list of presenters for the AMAs telecast on ABC.

It's the latest in a string of attention-grabbing red carpet looks for the "Pose" star, who made headlines at the Oscars in a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


Porter was later decked out as an Egyptian-inspired sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece at the Met Gala, and he donned a glittering suit and a towering asymmetrical hat at the Emmys in September.

EMBED More News Videos

Billy Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else."



PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion


Don't miss the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionaward showsred carpet fashionamerican music awards
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
NYPD steps up patrols in Times Square following social media threat
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Family issues statement 6 months after CT mom disappeared
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
Show More
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
More TOP STORIES News