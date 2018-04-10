Rubber face masks blew up in the beauty world within a matter of months.They have been huge in Europe and Asia and about a year ago, they gained popularity in the U.S.Why would you put a rubber-like texture on your face?Its thickness promises to trap the nutrients and push them further into your skin.I gave one a try packed with Vitamin C to help boost collagen.Some come in a sheet form, but others you have to mix up yourself like this one from Skyn Iceland.Do rubber face masks live up to the buzz? Check out the video and see for yourself!----------