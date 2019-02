Designer B Michael has spent weeks and poured his heart into creating the masterpiece actress Cicely Tyson wore while accepting an Honorary Oscar in November.B said he was overcome with emotion seeing the 94-year-old in the magnificent gown."For such a moment and when you've seen so much, you're like, this cannot just be another pretty dress," said B, "It's one of a kind."B Michael has dressed countless celebrities for endless events. The designer's unique sense of fashion is unmatched.B and Tyson have been friends for years. B Considers Tyson his "magical soul mate.""I trust him explicitly," said Tyson. "He put that dress on, and I never took it off, I wore it to every single party that was given in my honor for the Oscars, that dress was unbelievable."The highly acclaimed designer has become the go-to person for countless celebrities but is determined to step out of his comfort zone. Tyson even wore a hat he designed to Aretha Franklin's funeral."The hat had gone viral, sitting in the church, we had no clue," said B.B is now busy working on dress number two for Tyson for the Oscars on February 24th.