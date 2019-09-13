Fall fashion at Nordstrom Rack hooks up Glam Lab with the season's hottest looks

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Fashion Week is in New York and fall is around the corner, which means Glam Lab is breaking down the season's hottest trends -- at prices we can afford.
Hope you're worn to be WILDDDDDDDDDD ... because 2019 is all about the cheetah, snakeskin, faux fur, and more!
For the best steals and deals, we looked no further than Nordstrom Rack on Staten Island! Can you say shopping with a view?
The newly built, two-level Nordstrom Rack is one of 100+ retailers going into the new beautiful waterfront Empire Outlets shopping center, just steps away from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.
I personally love Nordstrom Rack because you can find all of your favorite essentials -- plus some top designers -- and all of the trendiest outfits.
KEY TRENDS NORDSTROM RACK STANDS FOR IN FALL:
1. Worn to Be Wild: Leopard and snake prints
2. Fall into Brights: From outerwear to cozy layers, the brighter the better
3. Fit to Print: Moody florals, smart plaids, cool camo
4. Reboot Yourself: Boots
KEY WOMEN'S ITEMS FOR FALL 2019:
1. The Coatigan
2. The Button-Fly
3. The Faux Fur
4. The Sweater Dress
5. The Puffer
6. The Wedge Sneaker
7. The White Low Top
8. The Midi-Skirt
I was able to find ALL of the above items at Nordstrom Rack, so it was the perfect opportunity to see what these looks were all about. Don't miss this new episode to see "All Things Fall!"
Also, you don't want to miss Staten Island Nordstrom Rack's "We're New to the Neighborhood" celebration on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. There will be a DJ, coffee, treats, and family fun for kids and more! The Nordy Club members even get double points on all purchases made in-store that day.
Don't sleep in -- the first 100 customers at the event will also receive a $20 gift card to Nordstrom Rack.
