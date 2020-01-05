golden globe awards

Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: See the best dressed



The 2020 award show season kicks off in Hollywood Sunday with the Golden Globe Awards, and with it comes the glitz and glam of the red carpet.

This year, Ricky Gervais returns to kick off the award show for his fifth time hosting.

Several big-name stars are set to grace the stage, including Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Kravitz And Rami Malek, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon. Eight-time Golden Globe winner Tom Hanks will be honored with this year's Cecil B. Demille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but critics are expecting big wins from Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," along with "Fleabag," "The Crown," "Succession" and "Chernobyl" on the TV side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityred carpet fashionaward showsentertainmenthollywoodgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
'1917' creators talk emotional experience making war film
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels
AccuWeather: Windy and cooler on Sunday
From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
Police: Peeping Tom records woman inside her shower on LI
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Show More
Two men found injured with gunshot wounds on Long Island
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
Police: Church windows shattered, Menorah marred in Westchester
More TOP STORIES News