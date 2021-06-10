Crocs stilettos unveiled at Balenciaga fashion show

Balenciaga unveiled Crocs stilettos during the designer's 2022 fashion show.
The shoes are expected to sell for around a thousand dollars.
But can you really put a price on comfort?
Balenciaga has collaborated with Crocs before. They sold a platform shoe for $850.
