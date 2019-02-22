NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Lights! Camera! Action!
It's that time of year again... OSCARS!
So how do all the celebs prep for their red carpet glow? Glam Lab has the inside scoop on this year's hottest beauty trends.
From LED light therapy... to microdermabrasion... to enzyme peels. I will walk you through the celeb's favorite treatments.
I tried them all... so you don't have to!
Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab!
Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!