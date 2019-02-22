GLAM LAB

Try the treatments all celebs are getting for the Red Carpet

Try the treatments all celebs are getting for the Red Carpet

Glam Lab tries this year's hottest treatments all the celebs are getting before they hit the red carpet.

Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Lights! Camera! Action!

It's that time of year again... OSCARS!

So how do all the celebs prep for their red carpet glow? Glam Lab has the inside scoop on this year's hottest beauty trends.

From LED light therapy... to microdermabrasion... to enzyme peels. I will walk you through the celeb's favorite treatments.

I tried them all... so you don't have to!

