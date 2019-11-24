american music awards

Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities often go big with their red carpet fashion, but Lizzo decided to go very, very tiny on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

The "Truth Hurts" singer walked the carpet carrying a minuscule beige flap-style handbag that appeared to measure only an inch or so wide. Lizzo said the tiny purse was a custom Valentino creation, one of only three in existence, and joked that she squeezed a flask of tequila into the bag.

Lizzo also wore a bright orange, one-shoulder ruffled dress and beige heels.

One of the year's breakout stars, she's nominated for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B for "Juice." Her competition for New Artist of the Year includes Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ella Mai.

She's also set to perform during Sunday night's telecast on ABC.

PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion



Don't miss the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionentertainmentaward showsred carpet fashionamerican music awards
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
2019 AMAs to feature showstopping performances
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
NYPD steps up patrols in Times Square following social media threat
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Family issues statement 6 months after CT mom disappeared
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
Show More
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
More TOP STORIES News