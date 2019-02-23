OSCARS

Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

Martin Katz has been Hollywood's award show jewelry genius for nearly three decades.

LOS ANGELES --
When the Oscars red carpet opens up on Sunday, Hollywood's biggest stars will be bejeweled in a dizzying display of diamonds.

Many of them have Martin Katz, Hollywood's jewelry genius, to thank for their bling. The borrowed jewelry trend began decades ago when Sharon Stone called Katz asking to borrow a necklace and a set of earrings to wear at the 1992 premiere of "Basic Instinct."

"I thought she wanted to buy them. I'm sorry, I don't loan jewelry," Katz told ABC News, adding that he eventually relented and loaned Stone the jewelry, changing the game forever.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

These days, some stars wear as much as $20 million of jewelry at once, though that does come with a risk.

"Minnie Driver had a ruby bracelet caught on her dress," Katz recalled. "The beads went flying, and she and James Cameron are on their hands and knees in the auditorium picking up the ruby beads. But we got them all back."

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

SEE ALSO: Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist
EMBED More News Videos

When asked for his number one makeup tip, Oscars makeup head Bruce Grayson stuck to the basics.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionaward showshollywoodcelebrity
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
The new Red Carpet facial celebs are obsessed with
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
Blue carpet fashion at the Film Independent Spirit Awards: PHOTOS
Badgley Mischka making last-minute preps for Oscars Red Carpet
How celebs get the glow for Red Carpet
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
1 killed in fire at senior center in Newark
AccuWeather: Soaking rain followed by high winds
Police searching for gunman who fatally shot teen in NYC lobby
MTA: OMNY will be phased in to replace MetroCards in NYC
NYPD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on Queens playground
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Lawmaker proposes study of splitting New York into 2 states
Police looking for man who rubbed against woman, teen on MTA bus
Show More
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Judge to visit Statue of Liberty before sentencing its climber
Mom warns daughter not to come home before LI murder-suicide
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
More News