OSCARS

Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape on Oscars 2019 red carpet

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa McCarthy's stunning pantsuit with black and white color blocking caught much attention at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
Pants on the red carpet has been a popular trend this award season and show no sign of stopping on Hollywood's biggest night.

Best Actress nominee Melissa McCarthy stunned the crowd outside the Dolby Theatre Sunday in a sleek black and white pantsuit along with a silky white cape.

McCarthy is hoping to stage an upset for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sunday night.

This is her second Oscar nomination. She was last nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2012's Bridesmaids.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsacademy awardsmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionactoraward showsred carpet fashionhollywood
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
Spike Lee's purple tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Police: Woman killed after being struck by taxi that fled the scene
Search for man who followed woman into building, tried to rape her
MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years
Show More
LI man accused of shooting drone out of the air
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn
Sheriff: 1 body recovered in crash of Amazon cargo plane
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Funeral for father, son killed in NJ DWI gas station crash
More News