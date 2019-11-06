queen elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II ditches real fur for fake

Queen Elizabeth II is breaking thousands of years of royal tradition by eliminating animal fur from her wardrobe, according to a book written by the British monarch's senior dresser, Angela Kelly.

Kelly has worked for the royal household for 25 years. In her book, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe," Kelly said that as of 2019, Her Majesty will stay warm by wearing fake fur when she attends particularly cold engagements.

The executive director of the United Kingdom's Humane Society said the queen's decision will send a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion, CNN reported.

It's not clear if the mandate extends to the queen's historical garments, like the robe she wears at the state opening of Parliament and her imperial state crown, which include ermine trim.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
