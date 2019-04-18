plastic bottles

Ralph Lauren now selling $90 Earth Polo made from plastic bottles

Polo Ralph Lauren is selling a new version of its iconic polo shirt made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles. The Earth Polo is available for men and women for about $90.

NEW YORK -- Polo Ralph Lauren just launched a new version of its iconic polo shirt, only this one is made from plastic bottles.

The company says The Earth Polo is made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water. It takes about 12 bottles to make each polo.

The shirts sell for about about $90. They are produced in partnership with First Mile. The organization collects the bottles, turns them into yarn and, ultimately, fabric.

David Lauren, the youngest son of the company's founder and its chief innovation officer, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement that the new shirt is part of a broader strategy of fresh environmental goals throughout the manufacturing process.

"Every day we're learning about what's happened with global warming and what's happening all around the world, and our employees and our customers are really feeling that it's time to step up and make a difference," Lauren said.

The shirts are available for men and women at RalphLauren.com and in stores around the word.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
