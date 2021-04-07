technology

Rapper will.i.am is selling a smart face mask for $299 -- check it out

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out will.i.am's $299 smart face mask

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper will.i.am has partnered with Honeywell to design a $299 smart face mask.

The XUPERMASK has fans, air filters, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, noise canceling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hours of battery life and an earbud-docking system.

"In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle," said will.i.am in a press release.

The XUPERMASK will be sold online starting on Thursday, April 8.

The FDA has not approved the high-tech mask, but it has authorized the mask for emergency use.

Another designer who helped create the XUPERMASK is Jose Fernandez. He previously helped design Elon Musk's SpaceX suits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityface maskrappercoronavirustechnologyretailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
SCOTUS sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tourist from Kansas City shot in NYC, suspect in custody
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Rudy Giuliani's son mulling run for NY governor
NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced
Open door, 911 call delay fueled massive 8-alarm fire, FDNY says
COVID Updates: UK rolls out Moderna vaccine
Show More
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
Man throws flowers before pushing elderly Asian man to ground
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
NYS Senate approves budget; Assembly votes later today
DA dismissing 90 convictions reliant on detective charged with perjury
More TOP STORIES News