OSCARS

Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet

Regina King walks the Oscars Red Carpet ahead of the 91st Academy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Regina King brought Old Hollywood alive on the Oscar red carpet Sunday in a romantic white gown with a touch of sparkle and a long train.

King, nominated for "If Beale Street Could Talk," paired her strapless ruched Oscar de la Renta gown with a white gold and diamond bracelet and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Chopard.

As she hurried down the red carpet with a companion holding her train, King received a rousing round of applause from the audience members watching from the bleachers erected outside the Dolby Theater.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
fashionOscarsred carpet fashionmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionacademy awardscelebrityhollywoodentertainment
