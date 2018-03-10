STYLE & FASHION

Retro Mickey Mouse meets high fashion in Disney-Opening Ceremony collaboration

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland held its first fashion show in decades to showcase its Mickey Mouse-inspired collaboration with Los Angeles design house Opening Ceremony. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Disney)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Mickey Mouse lovers, your next obsession has arrived: Opening Ceremony's Mickey-inspired fashion line.

To celebrate Mickey's heritage, personality and status as a cultural icon -- not to mention his 90th anniversary -- designers went into Disney's archives for inspiration from Mickey merchandise of yesteryear. The collection is based largely on the first set of consumer products that featured Mickey.

"His style really stands the test of time because he is iconic and he's as classic as classic can be," said Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon, who added that he's among Mickey's biggest fans. "To have this original style for 90 years, you have to be timeless."



Earlier this week, Disneyland held its first fashion show in decades to debut the retro Mickey-inspired line, which is now available for purchase directly from Opening Ceremony and on ShopDisney.com. There are currently hoodies, jackets, T-shirts and sweatpants in stock.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmickey mousedisneydisneylandfashion show
STYLE & FASHION
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News