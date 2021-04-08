Saks Fifth Avenue joins a growing list of retailers to go fur-free

Saks Fifth Avenue said Wednesday that it will phase out using fur by the end of fiscal 2022.
That includes both brand partner and store-label merchandise sold online and in stores.
RELATED | NYC luxury retailers welcome customers again, with some changes
As part of the decision, Saks will eliminate the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals.
Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip