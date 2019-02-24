Glenn Close has nailed her signature style, a strong statement suit, throughout awards season this year.She proved a suit is far from boring, often choosing a bold pattern or an unexpected color or fabric to stand out. Close wore a hot pink Alexander McQueen suit to the London premiere of "The Wife" and a pale lavender McQueen suit at the Oscar luncheon in Beverly Hills.At the SAG Awards, her custom white Ralph Lauren suit was the epitome of strength and elegance.Her most talked-about accessory, though, was her dog, who made an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.