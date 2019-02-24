OSCARS

Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

Look back at some of Glenn Close's most memorable looks from this awards season.

LOS ANGELES --
Glenn Close has nailed her signature style, a strong statement suit, throughout awards season this year.

She proved a suit is far from boring, often choosing a bold pattern or an unexpected color or fabric to stand out. Close wore a hot pink Alexander McQueen suit to the London premiere of "The Wife" and a pale lavender McQueen suit at the Oscar luncheon in Beverly Hills.

At the SAG Awards, her custom white Ralph Lauren suit was the epitome of strength and elegance.

Her most talked-about accessory, though, was her dog, who made an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentOscarsacademy awardscelebrityred carpet fashionhollywoodmercedes-benz usa oscars fashion
OSCARS
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Search for man who followed woman into building, tried to rape her
MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years
LI man accused of shooting drone out of the air
Show More
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn
Sheriff: 1 body recovered in crash of Amazon cargo plane
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Funeral for father, son killed in NJ DWI gas station crash
4 injured in crash involving sanitation truck in Queens
More News