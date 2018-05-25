GLAM LAB

This season's hottest makeup trends: FAKE FRECKLES and more

EMBED </>More Videos

This Season's Hottest Makeup Trends: FAKE FRECKLES and more (1 of 11)

This Season's Hottest Makeup Trends: FAKE FRECKLES and more

This summer it's all about bold eyes, flush tones... and fake freckles?! Glam Lab tests out the hottest makeup trends.

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
The warm weather is here and so are the hottest makeup trends!

This summer, it's all about bold eyes, flush tones ... and fake freckles?! That's right. The little specks some naturally get from the sun is the hot new look.

If I'm going to try out such bizarre trends, I wanted to learn from one of the best. I met up with New Yorker Ramy Gafni to learn all about it!

He's not only a celebrity makeup artist but has been deemed "The Brow Whisperer" and "The Brow Guru" by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

He also has his own extremely successful makeup line, Ramy Cosmetics.

These makeup looks are certainly bold! Check out this week's episode of Glam Lab to see how it's done ... and if they're worth a try.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionglam labbeauty & lifestylebeautyGlamSquadabc7 originalsoriginalsmakeoversNew YorkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
What is dermaplaning?
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More glam lab
STYLE & FASHION
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News