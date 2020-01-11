Style & Fashion

Target is launching its own line of size-inclusive activewear 'All in Motion'

SAN FRANCISCO -- To kick off the new year on a healthy start, Target is launching its own line of activewear and sporting goods called "All in Motion."

The company stated that the line was designed with a "commitment to quality, sustainability and inclusivity" at affordable prices.

As part of their goal of inclusivity, the line will offer a wide range of sizes, including XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids.

Target's senior vice president and general merchandise manager Jill Sando says the company is committed to celebrating movement for all.

RELATED: Nike introduces plus-size mannequins in London flagship store

"After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform-at an affordable price. That's why we designed our newest owned brand, All in Motion, for the entire family and for all stages of their fitness journey," she said.

The line will feature sportswear items such as leggings and sports bras and sporting gear like hand weights and yoga mats.

Target says prices can range from $3.99 to $69.99 per item, with the majority under $40.

You can shop the new line online starting Jan. 17 and at all Target stores by Jan. 24.
