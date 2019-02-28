fashion

Target, Vineyard Vines team up for limited-edition summer line

EMBED <>More Videos

The entire Target-Vineyard Vines collab ranges in price from $2 to $120, but the companies said most items will have a ticket price less than $35.

By Danny Clemens
Updated 12 minutes ago
Target is teaming up with Vineyard Vines for a limited-edition, 300-piece collection set to hit stores just in time for summer.

Target announced Thursday that it was teaming up with the upscale clothier known for its smiling whale logo and preppy, Martha's Vineyard-inspired clothing for a collaboration that will include apparel for men, women and children as well as home and outdoor items.

The entire collection ranges in price from $2 to $120, but the companies said most items will have a ticket price less than $35. At Vineyard Vines proper, adult button-downs retail for approximately $100 and T-shirts start around $45.

"We worked closely with the Vineyard Vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it's for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach," Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.

Neither retailer released photos of the actual merchandise, which will hit Target stores on Saturday, May 18.

The Vineyard Vines partnership is Target's latest in a series of collaborations with higher-end brands and designers like Lilly Pulitzer, Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham, Zac Posen and Jason Wu. In some cases, items sold out within minutes of becoming available online and caused a frenzy as shoppers hit stores in person.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionbusinessmoneyclothingfashionus worldretailtarget
FASHION
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Oscars after-party looks
Best looks of the Oscars red carpet 2019
TOP STORIES
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 29 minutes ago
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Updated 20 minutes ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated 2 hours ago
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Updated 28 minutes ago
Show More
VIDEO: Deputy punches theft suspect
Updated 2 hours ago
Repairs, delays continue after deadly LIRR accident
Updated 3 hours ago
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Updated 17 minutes ago
3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion
More TOP STORIES News