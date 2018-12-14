GLAM LAB

'Tis the season for holiday manicures: Sparkles, lights and argyle!

In this episode of Glam Lab, I get my hands pampered and polished by celebrity nail artist, Tracylee Percival for this year's hottest holiday manicure looks!

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
'Tis the season of festive trends... yes, that includes your manicure!

As someone who almost never steps out of their comfort zone (the craziest color I'll get is red), I decided to try out the season's hottest nails.

In this episode of Glam Lab, I get my hands pampered and polished by celebrity nail artist, Tracylee Percival. From red carpets, photo shoots and movie sets around the world, Tracylee is a coveted artist by the A-listers.

Why? She's extremely meticulous and is always willing to try something no one has before. She's incorporated real, live flowers, made cuticles look like gold jewelry and more!

From an argyle pattern to lookalike Christmas tree lights, each and every one of my nails was transformed into a work of art.

Before you hit the nail salon for all your holiday parties, get some quick and easy tips from one of the best in the biz!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
