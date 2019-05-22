Style & Fashion

Urban Outfitters launching new clothing rental service

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia based Urban Outfitters is launching a new clothing rental service called Nuuly.

The monthly subscription service will cost $88 per month and includes six items that you choose.

Members can wear the items for a month, then swap them for items the next month.

If you want to keep an item of clothing, you can choose to purchase it.

Urban Outfitters' own brands, Anthropologie and Free People, will be part the service that initially will include 1000 styles from various different brands.

Sizes of items will range from 00 to 26, and include several plus-sized options.

Nuuly launches this summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionphilly newsbusinessclothing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting
LIVE: Fleet Week celebration to kick off with Parade of Ships
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
Thief wanted in string of burglaries in Midtown
More Dems seeking impeachment proceedings against Trump
Show More
Lawsuit claims some NYC Starbucks put customers' health at risk
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Estranged husband of cop accused of murder-for-hire plot speaks out
More TOP STORIES News