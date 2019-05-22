Urban Outfitters launching new clothing rental service

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia based Urban Outfitters is launching a new clothing rental service called Nuuly.
The monthly subscription service will cost $88 per month and includes six items that you choose.
Members can wear the items for a month, then swap them for items the next month.
If you want to keep an item of clothing, you can choose to purchase it.
Urban Outfitters' own brands, Anthropologie and Free People, will be part the service that initially will include 1000 styles from various different brands.
Sizes of items will range from 00 to 26, and include several plus-sized options.
Nuuly launches this summer.
