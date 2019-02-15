One person was hurt when a fire swept through an apartment building in Queens.The four-alarm fire started in a first-floor apartment on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 2:30 a.m.The flames quickly spread up through a pipe chase to the fourth floor of the five-story buildingA section of apartments on all floors on a wing of the apartment building sustained fire and water damage.Firefighters have brought the fire under control, and are assessing the 55-unit building.One resident is being treated for a minor injury.Other rousted residents are being sheltered in MTA buses as officials determine if they can return to their apartments."I was at my father-in-law's house and I got a phone call that there was a fire on the second floor, I come back and everything is just gone," the resident said. "I can't fathom what's going on right now, it hasn't hit me just yet, reality will hit me soon, but right now I just can't think. All of my stuff is melted."The fire prompted local street closures including:- Mott Avenue between Cornaga Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.- Cornaga Avenue between Mott Avenue and Greenwood Court.- Gateway Boulevard between Mott Avenue and Greenwood Court.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------