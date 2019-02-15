Fast-moving 4-alarm fire guts 55-unit Queens apartment complex

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
One person was injured and dozens are homeless after fire gutted their apartment building in Queens Friday morning.

Flames swept through the five-story, 55-unit apartment building on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway overnight.

Officials say the four-alarm fire started in a first floor ceiling then quickly spread upstairs.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke but were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

All of the residents escaped, but some lost everything

A section of apartments on all floors on a wing of the apartment building sustained heavy fire and water damage.

One resident was being treated for a minor injury, while other rousted residents were being sheltered in MTA buses as officials worked to determine if they could return to their apartments.

"I was at my father-in-law's house, and I got a phone call that there was a fire on the second floor," one resident said. "I come back, and everything is just gone. I can't fathom what's going on right now. It hasn't hit me just yet. Reality will hit me soon, but right now, I just can't think. All of my stuff is melted."

The fire prompted local street closures including:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

