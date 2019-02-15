One person was injured and dozens are homeless after fire gutted their apartment building in Queens Friday morning.Flames swept through the five-story, 55-unit apartment building on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway overnight.Officials say the four-alarm fire started in a first floor ceiling then quickly spread upstairs.Firefighters battled heavy smoke but were able to bring the fire under control quickly.All of the residents escaped, but some lost everythingA section of apartments on all floors on a wing of the apartment building sustained heavy fire and water damage.One resident was being treated for a minor injury, while other rousted residents were being sheltered in MTA buses as officials worked to determine if they could return to their apartments."I was at my father-in-law's house, and I got a phone call that there was a fire on the second floor," one resident said. "I come back, and everything is just gone. I can't fathom what's going on right now. It hasn't hit me just yet. Reality will hit me soon, but right now, I just can't think. All of my stuff is melted."The fire prompted local street closures including:The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------