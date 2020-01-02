Fast-moving fire burns through residential building in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving 2-alarm fire at a residential building in Brooklyn.

The blaze was reported at the building on Covert Street just before 6 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the three-story wood structure.

The building is attached to another home and the fire had already started to spread to the second home.

It is not yet known what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

