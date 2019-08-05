CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire kept firefighters busy in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx Monday morning.
It broke out at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of McClellan Street and quickly went to a second then third alarm.
By 6:25 a.m. a fourth alarm had been struck. By 7 a.m. it was at five alarms.
The fire was burning in a 6-story residential building.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
It was the second multi-alarm fire reported in the Bronx early Monday morning.
Three people were hurt in a fire in Morrisania less than a mile away.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Fast-moving fire damages residential building in Concourse Village
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More