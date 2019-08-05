Fast-moving fire damages residential building in Concourse Village

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire kept firefighters busy in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx Monday morning.

It broke out at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of McClellan Street and quickly went to a second then third alarm.

By 6:25 a.m. a fourth alarm had been struck. By 7 a.m. it was at five alarms.

The fire was burning in a 6-story residential building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the second multi-alarm fire reported in the Bronx early Monday morning.

Three people were hurt in a fire in Morrisania less than a mile away.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxconcourse villagefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-alarm apartment building fire, several hurt in Bronx
Woman struck, killed by car in the Bronx
Political leaders demanding senators pass gun safety legislation
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
NYPD steps up security, NYC vigil planned after mass shootings
2 women, 2 men shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds
Must-read stories from the weekend
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
More TOP STORIES News