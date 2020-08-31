Fast-moving fire spreads to 3 homes in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire spread to at least three homes in New Jersey.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on 13 E. 2nd St in Clifton.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.

