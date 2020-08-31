CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire spread to at least three homes in New Jersey.
The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on 13 E. 2nd St in Clifton.
ALSO READ | 5-alarm fire tears through Westchester apartment building
There is no word yet on what started the fire.
No injuries were reported.
ALSO READ | Firefighters hurt after massive fire tears through home on Staten Island
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Fast-moving fire spreads to 3 homes in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News