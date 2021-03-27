Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside Queens bar

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A man died at the hospital after he was punched by another man outside a bar in Queens Saturday.

It happened outside of Terrace Inn Bar and Grill in Whitestone around 4 a.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man punched the 55-year-old victim who fell and hit his head on pavement.

Officers found the man lying on the pavement, with trauma to the back of his head.

EMS took him to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, charges against him are pending.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | NYC public housing inspector suspended for delivering racist letter to Asian tenants
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whitestonequeensnew york citybarfightman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Search on for man with stroller who yelled anti-Asian statements at woman
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
COVID Updates: Vaccines may need boosters until infections die down
Women hold rally to demand that Gov. Cuomo step down
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Handyman gives back after being helped out of homelessness
Show More
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives 4-day work week a try
FL governor threatens lawsuit if CDC does not allow US cruises this summer
New attempts planned to free huge ship stuck in Suez Canal
Memorial marks death of hero motorman 1 year after arson fire
More TOP STORIES News