U.S. & WORLD

1 dead, 1 injured after explosion levels home in East Cleveland

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and another injured after a home exploded in East Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, causing damage to several neighboring homes. (ClevelandFire/Twitter)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio --
One person is dead and another injured after an explosion destroyed a house in East Cleveland.

First responders were called to the home in the 1000 block of East 125th Street on Sunday afternoon, and fire officials said they found one deceased female and a male who sustained multiple burn injuries.

Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be the foundation of a home surrounded by a field of debris. The blast visibly damaged several neighboring homes, blowing out windows and causing other forms of structural damage to nearby houses.



East Cleveland Deputy Fire Chief Robert Benjamin said the gas had been turned off in the area and several neighbors had been evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Benjamin said he believed the neighborhood was "under normal activities" prior to the blast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosiondestroyed homesu.s. & worldOhio
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News