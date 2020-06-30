MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a 37-year-old man is in custody after causing a deadly crash with a stolen box truck.
Authorities say the suspect was speeding when he slammed into an SUV on Metropolitan Avenue and Rentar Plaza around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
The 25-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect ran from the scene after that crash but was caught inside the Metropolitan Avenue subway station.
A witness to the incident said the driver struck dozens of other cars.
The investigation is ongoing.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
25-year-old man killed in crash with stolen box truck in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News