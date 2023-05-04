WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fatal crash closes Route 106 between Jericho Turnpike to Long Island Expressway North Service Road

Thursday, May 4, 2023 10:02AM
Fatal accident involving 2 cars, truck closes lanes of Route 106
EMBED <>More Videos

The vehicles collided on North Broadway, which is also known as Route 106, just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Heather O'Rourke has details.

JERICHO, Nassau County -- A portion of Route 106 is closed Thursday morning as crews clean up a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles.

Officials say the crash was between least two cars and a truck.

The vehicles collided on North Broadway, which is also known as Route 106, just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 106 is closed between Jericho Turnpike to the Long Island Expressway North Service Road.

Buses that run along Jericho Turnpike will be affected by the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW