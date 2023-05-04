Fatal crash closes Route 106 between Jericho Turnpike to Long Island Expressway North Service Road

The vehicles collided on North Broadway, which is also known as Route 106, just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Heather O'Rourke has details.

JERICHO, Nassau County -- A portion of Route 106 is closed Thursday morning as crews clean up a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles.

Officials say the crash was between least two cars and a truck.

The vehicles collided on North Broadway, which is also known as Route 106, just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 106 is closed between Jericho Turnpike to the Long Island Expressway North Service Road.

Buses that run along Jericho Turnpike will be affected by the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

