Fatal helicopter crash is third involving 'Liberty Helicopters' company in past 11 years

Joe Torres has more on Liberty Helicopters' crash history since 2007.

Sunday's fatal helicopter crash in the East River is the third crash involving a 'Liberty Helicopters' chopper in the past 11 years

In August 2009, nine people were killed after a sightseeing helicopter carrying Italian tourists collided mid-air with a small, private plane over the Hudson River. Investigators determined the chopper was flying too high.
In July 2007, a Liberty Sightseeing chopper carrying eight people dropped into the Hudson River. An off-duty paramedic on board helped everyone escape.

