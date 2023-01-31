83-year-old woman killed in Glen Rock, NJ hit and run crash

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The pedestrian was struck on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues in Glen Rock on Monday at 6:38 a.m.

The pedestrian died from their injuries. The victim was later identified as 83-year-old Angela Sanzari of Hawthorne, New Jersey.

Police say that they are searching for a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV last seen traveling northbound on Lincoln Avenue.

They say the vehicle involved is expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, which may include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper.

Anonymous tips may be made using the Police Division's website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through the Smartphone App on Apple's App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

ALSO READ | Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.