Father, 1-year-old baby shot while putting child in car seat in Philadelphia

Father, toddler shot in Southwest Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA --
A 1-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that also injured his father.

Police say the gunman likely knew there was a small child in the car when he fired off as many as eight shots Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. along 67th and Trinity streets just outside the victim's home.

Police say the 21-year-old father was putting his toddler in the car when a barrage of gunshots went off.

The father was hit. His young son who was sitting in a car seat in the back was also struck three times.

"We know at least one shooter runs up to the driver's side of the car, fires as many as eight shots into the car," Philadelphia police Lieutenant Johnny Walker said. "As the car is pulling off of the parking spot, the shooter continues to fire. We think at that point that's when the kid who is in the backseat takes one to his thigh and through his chest."

The injured man managed to drive his bullet-riddled black Dodge Charger two blocks to the 12th district police station along 65th and Woodland streets.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the father to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The child is listed in critical condition. The father has been upgraded to stable.

"Clearly whoever this person was saw the father put his kid in that car. There's just absolutely no reason to fire a gun into car when you know you have a child inside the car, regardless of what this is about," Walker said.

Police continue to search for the gunman and a motive for the shooting.

