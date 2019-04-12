Father, 3 young daughters escape Jersey City fire out window

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A father escaped a third-alarm fire in his Jersey City home by climbing out a second-floor window with his three young daughters.
The fire started in the rear of the four family house on Gates Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The father climbed out a second-floor window with three little girls, ages 4, 6 and 8.
Neighbors helped them down.
The father sustained a minor injury climbing out the window, an apparent cut to his arm.
Firefighters responded shortly afterward and put out the flames.
Firefighters have been at the building before.
"We were here for a fire in December and they corrected the issues," Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
