Father, 3 young daughters escape Jersey City fire out window

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A father escaped a third-alarm fire in his Jersey City home by climbing out a second-floor window with his three young daughters.The fire started in the rear of the four family house on Gates Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.The father climbed out a second-floor window with three little girls, ages 4, 6 and 8.Neighbors helped them down.The father sustained a minor injury climbing out the window, an apparent cut to his arm.Firefighters responded shortly afterward and put out the flames.Firefighters have been at the building before."We were here for a fire in December and they corrected the issues," Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------