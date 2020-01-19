Father accused of running off with 1-year-old daughter in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a father accused of running off with his one-year-old daughter.

Security camera video shows Kenneth Williams, 33, loading the girl into his car in the West Bronx.

The child's mother says he came to her home Saturday morning and was in the hallway with the toddler.

The woman says she ducked back inside her apartment, then he and the girl were gone.

Related topics:
bronxnew york citykidnapping
