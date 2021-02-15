Father, 65, and son, 6, killed as fire burns through home in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10336604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire on Friday evening destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 65-year-old man and his six-year-old on died in a tragic house fire in Flushing, Queens Monday morning.The fire broke out inside the home on 157th Street just after 1 a.m.There were several families living in the house.Eyewitness News spoke to a woman living on the second floor, and she explained what happened."We are sleeping, the fire is coming outside of the window," she said. "Both fire and smoke... we feel the smoke inside our throat and then we are coming outside. They are a good family, good boys.... So sad."The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.Another six-year-old son was burned and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.The boys' 41-year-old mother was not injured. All were on the first floor, where the fire broke out.Other residents, who lived on the second floor, escaped without injury.The FDNY says two firefighters treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another civilian refused medical attention at the scene.The fire is under investigation, but is not considered to be suspicious.----------