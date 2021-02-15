Father, 65, and son, 6, killed as fire burns through home in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 65-year-old man and his six-year-old on died in a tragic house fire in Flushing, Queens Monday morning.

The fire broke out inside the home on 157th Street just after 1 a.m.

There were several families living in the house.

Eyewitness News spoke to a woman living on the second floor, and she explained what happened.

"We are sleeping, the fire is coming outside of the window," she said. "Both fire and smoke... we feel the smoke inside our throat and then we are coming outside. They are a good family, good boys.... So sad."

RELATED | Paul Newman's camp for ill children in CT partially destroyed by fire
EMBED More News Videos

A fire on Friday evening destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.



The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another six-year-old son was burned and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The boys' 41-year-old mother was not injured. All were on the first floor, where the fire broke out.
Other residents, who lived on the second floor, escaped without injury.

The FDNY says two firefighters treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another civilian refused medical attention at the scene.

The fire is under investigation, but is not considered to be suspicious.

TOP STORY: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
EMBED More News Videos

A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensflushingfdnyfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Ice storm arrives tonight into tomorrow
Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?
Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
Police: Homeless man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend's son from home
New York expands vaccine eligibility despite supply issues
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Person struck in head with padlock after argument on subway
Show More
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
Average US COVID cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
The 'laugh cry' emoji isn't cool anymore, according to TikTok
Should business owners require employees to be vaccinated?
Snowy Owl spotted pouncing on prey in Central Park
More TOP STORIES News