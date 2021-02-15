Father, 65, and son, 6, killed as fire burns through home in Queens

The fire broke out inside the home on 157th Street just after 1 a.m.
There were several families living in the house.
Eyewitness News spoke to a woman living on the second floor, and she explained what happened.
"We are sleeping, the fire is coming outside of the window," she said. "Both fire and smoke... we feel the smoke inside our throat and then we are coming outside. They are a good family, good boys.... So sad."
RELATED | Paul Newman's camp for ill children in CT partially destroyed by fire
The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another six-year-old son was burned and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
The boys' 41-year-old mother was not injured. All were on the first floor, where the fire broke out.
Other residents, who lived on the second floor, escaped without injury.
The FDNY says two firefighters treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another civilian refused medical attention at the scene.
The fire is under investigation, but is not considered to be suspicious.
TOP STORY: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip