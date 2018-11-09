A father apparently set the couch of his fifth-floor Bronx apartment on fire in a failed attempt to kill his three young children and their mother, officials said.The FDNY received a call about the fire around 10:35 a.m. Friday and responded to the scene at 730 East 236th Street in the Wakefield section.After setting the couch on fire, the suspect apparently used the piece of furniture to barricade the door to the apartment.He snuck out through a small crack in the door but was stopped from fleeing by other residents -- who held him down until firefighters arrived."He was just screaming, hollering that he was going to kill his family, was going to burn them up. It appears he was emotionally disturbed," said FDNY Assistant Chief Joe Woznica.Firefighters were unable to break into the apartment through the door so they instead climbed up an exterior fire escape, where they rescued the family and extinguished the blaze.The mother and her three children suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital. The youngest child was 19 months old. They are in stable condition.A firefighter was also being treated.The child's father was taken into custody, officials said.An investigation is ongoing.----------