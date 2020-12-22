Father charged with murder of woman, leaving body in Staten Island park

The defendant Kabary Salem was arraigned virtually on a seven-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, concealment of a human corpse, first-degree strangulation and related offenses.
The father is believed to have strangled his daughter, 25-year-old Ola Salem, of Staten Island, sometime between the night of Oct. 23, 2019 and the early morning of Oct. 24, 2019 in Pennsylvania, where she was helping him open a restaurant.
Authorities say he drove her body back to Staten Island, dragged her into Bloomingdale Park and covered her with leaves and branches.
The father then returned to Pennsylvania before fleeing to Kuwait, where he was tracked down by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force earlier this month.
Last Friday, he was brought back to New York where he was arrested and charged.
Detectives always considered him a suspect during their year-long investigation, even as he maintained his innocence. He told the NY Times "that his daughter had spoken to her mother of being trailed on the highway."
"She always said somebody would follow her," he said.
While it was an attempt to throw them off his trail, Kabary Salem had also made inconsistent statements to them that kept him squarely a person of interest.
The judge remanded the defendant and set the next court date for February 5, 2021.
