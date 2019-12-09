Father: Driver of car that fled Brooklyn scene of daughter's death a 'coward'

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty officer taken into custody after a deadly two-car crash in Brooklyn over the weekend is being released, but could face charges at a later date, officials said.
The accident happened early Sunday morning at East 55th and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush.
A black Mazda SUV was T-boned by a high-end Nissan GTR driven by 47-year-old off-duty NYPD Officer Rohan Shaw.
Prosecutors had previously announced charges of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, a speed violation and driving while ability impaired against the officer, but the process is on hold pending the investigation.
The driver of the Mazda SUV fled the scene. Detectives are still looking for that driver, who is suspected of being drunk when he fled the crash scene. Police know his identity.
A passenger in the SUV, 23-year-old Joanna Dixon, was killed in the crash.
She was out celebrating her birthday, and her father is distraught.
"Pain, pain," dad Collin Dixon said. "I wish she were here, but we'll get through it."
He's still processing the sudden and tragic death of his daughter.
"So she was celebrating with her friends," he said. "Her stop was going to be the last stop."
The York College student never made it home. Her friend, also a passenger in the vehicle, remained hospitalized in serious condition.
The young man that was behind the wheel of the Mazda allegedly ran a stop sign, authorities said.
Joanna's father called him a "coward," and he had this to say to the officer.
"You're still alive and my daughter's dead, and we can't bring her back," he said. "And it's painful, really painful. But God will see us through. I trust God and he will see us through."
Friends and family left candles and flowers at the scene to remember her.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Father: Driver of car that fled Brooklyn scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News